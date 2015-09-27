Wenger refutes Mourinho "privilege" claim

Arsene Wenger has refuted Jose Mourinho's claim that he enjoys a privileged status with the FA.

The Chelsea boss hit out at his Arsenal counterpart in the wake of last week's ill-tempered derby clash between the two clubs at Stamford Bridge.

Wenger received no censure from the FA for branding referee Mike Dean "naive" and after the Frenchman called upon the association to look into Diego Costa's behaviour during the game, the Chelsea striker was hit with a three-match ban.

A furious Mourinho responded by claiming that Wenger "can speak about referees, push people in the technical areas, can cry in the morning and afternoon, nothing happens. Cannot achieve, keep his job, can still be the king, it is privilege."

But Wenger retorted by insisting that he had done nothing more than represent his own club's interests.

"I feel I have just done my job with the team and for our fans," he said.

"That's what you want.



"Thirty years in football now, I know what is important is to play football well."

Wenger went on to confirm that his side are very much in the title hunt following their spectacular 5-2 win at Leicester, coupled with Manchester City's surprise defeat against Tottenham.

"Of course the City result was a boost," he said. "You want the distance to the leaders to be as minimal as possible.

"It's very tight and you're in danger everywhere in this Premier League."

Both Wenger and Mourinho will switch their attentions to the Champions League this midweek as Arsenal entertain Olympiakos and Chelsea visit Porto.