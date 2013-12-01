Wenger remains wary of Arsenal title talk

Saturday's 3-0 win at Cardiff City saw Arsenal continue to set the pace at the top of the Premier League, Aaron Ramsey catching the eye with a brace against his former club either side of Mathieu Flamini's first goal since re-joining Wenger's men.

That result put Arsenal seven points clear, but Frenchman Wenger is not about to talk up his side's chances of winning a first title since the so-called 'Invincibles' of 2003-04.

"Let's go a few more games," said Wenger.

"It's still a bit early for me, but what is good for us is that we can show consistency and that's always a very good sign for a team.

"Every win makes you a bit stronger.

"If we can take care of the concentration level and the desire to improve then we will have a good chance."

Hull City are next up for Arsenal on Wednesday, with Wenger keen for his players to make it three wins in a row in the Premier League after their loss at Manchester United.

He added: "The difference between the teams now is not very big.

"As soon as you relax a bit or are not focused 100 per cent you drop points so that's basically one of our targets is to go into the game every time with 100 per cent focus."