Wenger supports video technology

Arsene Wenger has called for the use of video technology to ensure correct decisions are made on tight offside calls following Aaron Ramsey's disallowed goal against Liverpool.

Ramsey was flagged offside at the Emirates Stadium on Monday, although replays suggested he had been played onside by Martin Skrtel, while officials had failed to spot Philippe Coutinho's stray run in the build-up to Liverpool's goal against Bournemouth a week previous.

And Wenger has urged the footballing authorities to consider incorporating video technology - to be used at the discretion of the referee - for such situations.

"Do you think that we will play football in 50 years without [video technology]? I don't believe so," he said.

"I am convinced that it will come in and that the next step will be the offside rule because it's maybe the easiest one to bring in.

"How will it happen? I believe on the demand of the referee.

"The sooner the better. Tomorrow morning you would have my signature.

"Not because we have been punished... you want justice and the right decisions to be made."