Wenger unsure of Walcott's future at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admitted he is unsure where Theo Walcott will be playing next season.

Walcott has fallen out of favour at Arsenal this term, with the England forward yet to start a Premier League match since February.

The 27-year-old's future is now far from certain at Arsenal and Wenger did little to dispel speculation the player could leave the Emirates Stadium.

"I don't know yet," Wenger said when asked if Walcott could leave.

"I'm not in transfer mode at the moment, but I think he has gone through a bad spell. He has responded very well, because he said: 'Okay, I will work harder and more.'

"Even when he comes on now, you see he is motivated and focused. Let's see how well he finishes the season now.

"You have the emergence of a guy like Iwobi. But the players that did not play [against West Brom]: Santi Cazorla, Mikel Arteta, Mathieu Flamini, Jack Wilshere, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and I forget a few that weren't even in the squad.

"All these players will be frustrated, or the guys who go out will be frustrated. Welbeck didn't play, Campbell didn't play."