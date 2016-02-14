Wenger wants to find the new Vardy

Arsene Wenger is intent on finding the new Jamie Vardy as the Leicester City forward continues his dream run in the Premier League this season.

Vardy was signed by Leicester from non-League club Fleetwood Town in 2012 for a reported £1million.

After guiding the club to the Championship title in 2013-14 with 16 goals, Vardy found the net five times in 34 appearances in his debut Premier League season.

However, the 29-year-old has been in superb form in 2015-16, netting 18 goals as Leicester incredibly sit atop the league table.

Arsenal managed to lure Leicester scout Ben Wrigglesworth away from the King Power Stadium recently, and Wenger is hoping his expertise means the London-based club can unearth the new Vardy with.

"Yes, of course [Arsenal want to sign the new Vardy]," Wenger said.

"We try to get the best people in every department and the Leicester scout was on our list, not just because they are top of the league but because we heard about his quality and we want the best.

"If a scout comes to convince me that this is a player of exceptional quality at that level I will take a gamble. They are out there — stars in non-League."

Wenger believes players who work their way up like Vardy can be more determined than those who start at a big club at a young age.

"The hunger index is sometimes built by the difficulty of realising your dream and are developed by that," he said.

"I believe that sometimes, when you start at 18 years of age on the red carpet, it can make you think ‘That is normal. That is easy’.

"A player who starts and has been educated at Arsenal starts in the Champions League for the last 20 years. He doesn’t know what it is to fight every week just to make his position in his team and to win the game.

"These kind of players from the lower leagues, once they come up, they have watched on television to Champions League or Premier League and once they are in there, they are ready for a fight.

"It develops the hunger."

Arsenal face Leicester on Sunday and will be looking to complete a season double over the leaders following their 5-2 away win in September.