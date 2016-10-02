Wenger: We were a little fortunate

Arsene Wenger acknowledged Arsenal may have enjoyed a touch of fortune as Laurent Koscielny's controversial late winner snatched a 1-0 victory over Burnley.

The Gunners defender appeared to handle Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's stoppage time shot to settle proceedings at Turf Moor.

Arsenal had dominated the encounter but lacked a cutting edge in the final third, with their European exploits against Basel midweek appearing to catch up with them.

Koscielny's winner gave Wenger a day to remember after his 20th anniversary at Arsenal, but the Frenchman admitted they had ridden their luck somewhat.

"We are a bit fortunate today, because we are a bit jaded physically and made some technical mistakes," he told BBC Sport.

"Burnley defended very well and they looked from every corner as if they could score.

"I have not seen the winner but I have been told that we were a little fortunate."

Victory keeps the Gunners within two points of Premier League leaders Manchester City, who were beaten by second-placed Tottenham earlier in the day.

And Wenger knows the three points were crucial, despite the season being just seven games old.

"If you want to win the league you have to be efficient at home and win some away games," he added to Sky Sports.

"We made many technical mistakes today. We wanted to win and knew it could be a big week for us and maybe we played with the handbrake and not enough freedom."