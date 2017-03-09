Wenger will consider fan protests when deciding Arsenal future

Arsene Wenger has admitted he will consider Arsenal fans' protests against him as he decides whether to sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Some Gunners supporters accused Wenger of killing the club during Tuesday's 5-1 home defeat to Bayern Munich, which sealed a humiliating 10-2 aggregate loss and a seventh-straight exit from the Champions League in the round of 16.

Wenger's deal expires at the end of the season, with reports suggesting a two-year contract has been offered by the Arsenal board.

The Frenchman's future has sparked a fiery debate among Arsenal's followers, something he admits will be a factor in his thoughts.

"You consider everything," he told a news conference. "It will not be the most important factor but you consider of course."

Wenger: "I don't work for my image, I work for this club with full commitment. I love this club, I am loyal to this club." March 9, 2017

Asked whether he risked tarnishing his legendary status at the club by staying on, Wenger insisted such considerations will not play a part.

However, he did outline the circumstances which would lead to his departure after just over 20 years in north London.

"I don't work for my image," he said. "I work for this club and with full commitment, that's what I do [and] after [that], how will I be judged in one way or the other, it's not too much my problem.

"I think I've shown that, since I'm here, first of all I love this club and I'm loyal to this club and I make the right decisions for this club, I will continue to do that, respecting the values that are vital for me and if I cannot do that I will not be here."