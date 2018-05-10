Wenger's Arsenal legacy difficult to match, says Reyes

Former Arsenal winger Jose Antonio Reyes says outgoing manager Arsene Wenger leaves a legacy that will be difficult to match.

Wenger will leave the club at the end of the season after 22 years at the helm, having led the Gunners to three Premier League titles and seven FA Cup triumphs.

Reyes played for Arsenal from 2004 to 2007, joining midway through the club's famous 'Invincibles' campaign in 2003-04, which saw them win the title without losing a match.

And the former Spain international believes Wenger's successor will find it difficult to replicate the achievements of the 68-year-old.

"He leaves a huge legacy in both the Premier League and at Arsenal," Reyes, who now plays for Cordoba, told Omnisport. "What Wenger has done is something that will be difficult to match.

"He has an incredible personality as a manager, he always knows what he is doing,

"He had a great impact on my career."

Arsene Wenger says goodbye to fans 6 May 2018

Discussing the season of his arrival in London, Reyes added: "It's an unforgettable feeling to finish the season undefeated.

"To be part of that team full of legends is an unforgettable memory."