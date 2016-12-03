West Brom 3 Watford 1: Pulis' men climb into top six

West Brom beat 10-man Watford 3-1 at The Hawthorns to extend their unbeaten run to four matches and move above the visitors into the Premier League's top six.

Tony Pulis' side had been held at Hull City last week after back-to-back victories, but returned to winning ways thanks to goals from Jonny Evans, Chris Brunt and Matt Phillips.

Despite a dominant first-half performance, Watford found themselves 2-0 behind at half-time, Evans opening the scoring from a corner before Brunt's free-kick doubled West Brom's lead.

Christian Kabasele pulled one back for Watford in the second half, but Roberto Pereyra's foolish clash with James McClean saw him sent off with six minutes remaining to handicap Walter Mazzarri's men.

And Phillips curled in a late third to give West Brom the two-goal margin of victory required to leapfrog Manchester United, who visit Everton on Sunday.

Watford made a bright start and tested Ben Foster early as the West Brom goalkeeper proved equal to Nordin Amrabat's swerving drive from the left corner of the penalty area.

But West Brom's first serious attack resulted in the opener in the 16th minute.

Brunt delivered a corner from the right for Evans to clamber over a number of yellow shirts and nod a firm header down into the net.

The creator then turned scorer nine minutes before the break.

Adlene Guedioura's foul on Brunt gave the hosts a free-kick 25 yards from goal, and - teed up by James Morrison - the Northern Ireland international struck a low effort that was deflected into the bottom-right corner by Juan Zuniga.

Morrison turned an awkward shot just over shortly after half-time, before Gareth McAuley brilliantly blocked from Troy Deeney at the other end.

Salomon Rondon failed to hit the target as he met another fine centre from Brunt, who then poked Phillips' cross wide at the far post.

Watford's threat remained, though, and Foster was required to make a superb stop to keep out McAuley's inadvertent looping header towards his own goal.

However, the subsequent corner saw Deeney prod the ball back across goal for Kabasele to force it over the line.

The visitors, encouraged by their breakthrough, kicked on again, with Foster holding on to a strike from Amrabat, while Phillips curled just beyond the bottom-right corner for West Brom.

Pereyra had a chance to equalise when he took possession in space on the edge of the area, but Foster was quickly on the scene to make another smart save.

Watford then had an appeal for a penalty waved away as Foster charged out to save in the area, before tempers boiled over and Pereyra was dismissed.

The Argentine kicked out at McClean, who was booked for his reaction, leaving Watford shorthanded as they then conceded the decisive goal, with Phillips finding space on the right to shoot beyond Heurelho Gomes.