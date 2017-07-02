West Brom complete Jay Rodriguez signing

West Brom have completed the signing of Southampton striker Jay Rodriguez for an estimated £15million.

Rodriguez is West Brom's first addition ahead of the 2017-18 season and will reportedly cost an initial £12m, with a further £3m payable in add-ons.

The Baggies initially announced the deal with a Twitter post on Sunday, in which the 27-year-old responded to a fan who had expressed concerns over a lack of signings, with Saints soon confirming the move.

England international Rodriguez joined Southampton in 2012, with his old club revealing a search for more first-team opportunities was behind his exit.

A Saints statement said: "Everyone at Southampton would like to thank Jay for his hard work, dedication and the significant contribution he made to our success over the past five years. He leaves with our very best wishes for the future."