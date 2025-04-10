Manchester United move for Premier League star 'accepted' after already agreeing personal terms: report

Manchester United are looking to complete their summer business early as they press ahead in negotiations before the transfer market has even opened, with one deal already 'agreed' and 'accepted'.

Manager Ruben Amorim admitted after Sunday's 0-0 draw with Manchester City that he wanted to “bring in one or two big players” in the summer window as he recognised the need for some key changes at Manchester United.

And while those changes will also require some outgoings at Old Trafford, Amorim could have already completed a deal for one of those big players he wants to add to his starting XI.

Manchester United on verge of completing first summer transfer

It's been a seriously poor season for Manchester United, with the mid-season manager change failing to create any discernible change in results in performances. They still have a chance of winning the Europa League, however, despite a poor injury record.

Lisandro Martinez and Amad Diallo have both been missing for the second half of the campaign, while Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo and Matthijs De Ligt have all struggled for fitness this term, too. Manchester United will look to rectify those issues with one new player, though.

According to the Sun, Manchester United finally look set to sign Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton in the upcoming window. Last summer, the Toffees rejected two separate bids from Manchester United, as they failed to match their £70m valuation for the centre-back.

Senior figures are reportedly resigned to the fact that Branthwaite will leave Everton at the conclusion of the 2024/25 season, though, as they look to make as much money for the 22-year-old as possible.

Manchester United shouldn't struggle in coming to an agreement with Branthwaite over personal terms, either, having already verbally agreed on his proposed contract prior to those two rejected bids.

But while Everton have "accepted" losing the Englishman, Manchester United might still have to offer more than the £50m deal they presented last summer. Indeed, Branthwaite still has a contract that has the potential to run until 2028, meaning they're in no absolute rush to sell.

In FourFourTwo's view, Branthwaite is the perfect profile of player to slot into Amorim's system, with his left foot and ability on the ball ideal for the left centre-back role. It's clear that Manchester United need to sell before they buy this summer, however, making this deal far from easy to complete.

Branthwaite is valued at £43m by Transfermarkt.