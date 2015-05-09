West Brom draw proof Newcastle are up for fight - Carver

John Carver believes Newcastle United's resilience in their 1-1 draw with West Brom proved his side are up for Premier League survival fight.

Newcastle ended an eight-match losing streak that has seen tumble towards the danger zone with a hard-fought stalemate at St James' Park on Saturday.

Victor Anichebe put West Brom ahead with a 32nd-minute header, only for Ayoze Perez to equalise just before the interval.

The hosts saw a number of late chances go begging, leaving Carver's men to settle for a point that puts them two ahead of 18th-placed Hull City with two games to play.

And Carver told Sky Sports: "They're [West Brom] a difficult side to play against. It was like the land of giants [referring to West Brom's back four]. We knew what the threat was and we tried not to give away silly fouls.

"I saw a great response [to going behind] from the guys. I thought we forced the game and deservedly got back level.

"We stayed with it, we were on the front foot. They've defended very well, that's why Tony's [Pulis] got them out of trouble.

"I've had enough to say about the situation. I think the proof was in the pudding. I saw the desire and the fight to stay in the Premier League."