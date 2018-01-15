West Brom legend Regis dies aged 59

West Brom legend Cyrille Regis has died at the age of 59.

Regis earned legendary status at West Brom by scoring 112 goals in 297 appearances, and was seen as a trailblazer for black footballers, playing with Laurie Cunningham and Brendon Batson.

He moved to Coventry City in 1984 and won the FA Cup in 1987 as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2.

Regis played five times for England and was the third black player to receive a senior cap for the Three Lions, following in the footsteps of Viv Anderson and Cunningham.

Following his spell at Coventry, Regis joined Aston Villa before stints with Wolves, Wycombe Wanderers and Chester City.