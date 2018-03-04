Western Sydney Wanderers 1 Perth Glory 1: Hosts earn important draw

Western Sydney Wanderers earned an important point in their bid to secure a finals spot, drawing 1-1 with Perth Glory in the A-League on Sunday.

Mark Bridge's opener for the Wanderers at Spotless Stadium was cancelled out by a Xavi Torres penalty as the game's only goals came in the opening 13 minutes.

Both teams had their chances to find a winner but had to settle for a draw, a result that suited the sixth-placed Wanderers more than their visitors, who had goalkeeper Liam Reddy sent off late.

With five games remaining in the regular season, Western Sydney – holding onto the last finals spot – are two points clear of Brisbane Roar, while Perth are eighth and four points adrift of the Wanderers.

Bridge produced a clinical finish from inside the area against the Glory after a Keanu Baccus strike fell to him.

But the lead lasted just three minutes before Torres sent Vedran Janjetovic the wrong way from the penalty spot after Joel Chianese was brought down by the goalkeeper.

Three minutes. Two goals. 1-1.What a first half so far! : LIVE on Fox Sports 501 March 4, 2018

Reddy was sent off with three minutes left and defender Dino Djulbic replaced him in goal due to Perth having already made all their substitutions, but his team managed to hold on.