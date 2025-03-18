Which Premier League players are fasting for Ramadan and when does it finish?

Muslim players have once again been allowed special treatment during this season's Premier League campaign

A special sign was shown during Brentford&#039;s clash with Aston Villa earlier this month
An announcement was shown during Brentford's clash with Aston Villa earlier this month (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and fasting is a yearly tradition taken up by the Muslim community.

Many Premier League players also take part in the fast between dawn and sunset as a special way of showing their commitment to faith. It is thought to teach self-discipline and reminds them of the suffering of the poor.

Plenty of top-flight athletes do so, and as we have seen this season, with Premier League stars doing so in the name of their religion. So who is fasting for Ramadan and when does it end?

Which Premier League players are fasting during Ramadan?

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana is just one of a whole host of Muslim players who are fasting

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana is just one of a whole host of Muslim players who are fasting (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea's Wesley Fofana is just one of those players, with Brentford star Yoane Wissa breaking his fast during the Bees' Premier League clash with Aston Villa earlier this month.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate, Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure and Aston Villa kingpin Amadou Onana are three other notable names who have all been outspoken about their fasting during the Ramadan period in the past.

Amadou Onana of Aston Villa celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD1 match between BSC Young Boys and Aston Villa FC at Stadion Wankdorf on September 17, 2024 in Bern, Switzerland.

Amadou Onana of Aston Villa is a Muslim who takes part in the Islam tradition too (Image credit: Christian Kaspar-Bartke - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

"I always love Ramadan," said Doucoure when speaking to BBC Sport back in 2023.

"Sometimes playing football has been hard because Ramadan has been in the summer and during pre-season.

"But I have always been lucky to practise Ramadan and there have never been problems with my physical condition - I am grateful for that.

"My religion is the most important thing in my life - I put my religion first, then comes my work. You can do both together and I am happy with that."

When does Ramadan end for Muslims?

Brentford striker Yoanne Wissa is seen breaking his fast against Aston Villa recently

Brentford striker Yoanne Wissa is seen breaking his fast against Aston Villa recently (Image credit: Getty Images)

The end of Ramadan is marked by a big celebration called 'Eid ul-Fitr' (the Festival of the Breaking of the Fast). Muslims are not only celebrating the end of fasting, but thanking Allah for the strength he gave them throughout the month.

This year's Ramadan began on Friday 28 February and will end on Sunday 30 March.

