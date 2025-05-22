Recommended reading

Where to watch the final day of the Premier League: Live streams, TV coverage for all Sunday's games

All games are kicking off at the same time – here's how to tune in

Fans of Liverpool display a giant flag which reads &quot;Liverpool FC, 20 times&quot; and features the Liverbird and depictions of the UEFA Champions League trophy prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on May 11, 2025 in Liverpool, England.
(Image credit: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
The 2024/2025 Premier League season draws to a close this weekend, with a full round of fixtures all kicking off at the same time on Sunday, and FourFourTwo is here to give you all the information on TV coverage and live streams.

• When? Sunday May 25, all kick-offs at 16:00 BST / 11:00 ET
• UK: 3 games live - Sky Sports, TNT Sports
• US: 10 games live - Peacock, USA Network, NBC
• Australia: 10 games live - Optus Sport
• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Liverpool will lift the Premier League trophy at Anfield on Sunday after their game against Crystal Palace, a game that has understandably been selected for broadcast in the UK and around the world.

With the title long since sealed, and the relegation spots long since confirmed, the jeopardy for the final day comes down to the race for European football. The top five teams will qualify for the Champions League, with Liverpool and second-placed Arsenal already confirmed, leaving a fight for three spots between five teams: Manchester City, Newcastle, Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Nottingham Forest.

With three points separating them, any one of them could miss out, and any of them apart from Man City could end up in 7th, missing out on the sole Europa League qualification spot.

With all games kicking off at the same time, a tradition to ensure fairness on the final day, it's a unique day in the Premier League season. As ever, in the UK only a limited number of games are being shown live, but in most other countries you can watch any game you want.

And if you're away from home on Sunday, you can still access your usual Premier League streaming services from abroad by using a VPN – more on that below.

Premier League fixtures and TV channels for final day

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Match

UK

US

Australia

Bournemouth vs Leicester

N/A

Peacock

Optus Sport

Fulham vs Manchester City

N/A

Peacock

Optus Sport

Ipswich vs West Ham

N/A

Peacock

Optus Sport

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Sky Sports Premier League

NBC / Peacock

Optus Sport

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

TNT Sports 1 / Discovery+

CNBC

Optus Sport

Newcastle vs Everton

N/A

Peacock

Optus Sport

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

Sky Sports Main Event

USA Network

Optus Sport

Southampton vs Arsenal

N/A

USA Network

Optus Sport

Spurs vs Brighton

N/A

Peacock

Optus Sport

Wolves vs Brentford

N/A

Peacock

Optus Sport

Watch the Premier League from anywhere

Away from home on Sunday? You can unblock your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world by using a VPN, a piece of internet security software that not only bypasses geo-restrictions but keeps you safe while streaming online.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

View Deal

Premier League final day: Which games are on TV in the UK?

In the UK, three matches have been selected for live television coverage on the final day of the Premier League season.

Liverpool's coronation against FA Cup winners Crystal Palace will be shown on Sky Sports, who have also got the key Champions League chasing clash between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest.

TNT Sports and Discovery+ are showing one game, which is Aston Villa's visit to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Match

TV channel

Stream

Broadcast start

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Sky Sports Premier League

NowTV

15:00 BST

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

Sky Sports Main Event

NowTV

16:00 BST

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

TNT Sports 1

Discovery+

15:00 BST

How to watch the Premier League on Sky Sports

How to watch the Premier League on Sky Sports

To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.

View Deal
How to watch the Premier League on TNT Sports and Discovery+

How to watch the Premier League on TNT Sports and Discovery+

As with Sky, to get TNT Sports on your TV you're looking at a long-term TV package deal. However, TNT Sports comes with its own dedicated streaming platform, Discovery+, which costs £30.99 a month.

View Deal

Watch Premier League live streams in the US

NBC Universal holds the Premier League broadcast rights in the US, with matches on the final day split across the Peacock streaming service, the USA Network TV channel, and various other channels from the NBC stable, including NBC and CNBC.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Match

TV

Streaming

Bournemouth vs Leicester

N/A

Peacock

Fulham vs Manchester City

N/A

Peacock

Ipswich vs West Ham

N/A

Peacock

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

NBC

Peacock

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

CNBC

Sling / Fubo

Newcastle vs Everton

N/A

Peacock

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

USA Network

Sling / Fubo

Southampton vs Arsenal

USA Network

Sling / Fubo

Spurs vs Brighton

N/A

Peacock

Wolves vs Brentford

N/A

Peacock

Huge discount on Peacock Premium!

Huge discount on Peacock Premium!

Peacock usually costs $79.99 for a year but it's currently on offer for $24.99, a bargain that, if you buy on Sunday, would see you through the whole of the 2025/2026 Premier League season.

View Deal
Watch USA Network through Sling

Watch USA Network through Sling

There is no dedicated streaming platform for USA Network, but you can watch cable online thanks to the new wave of 'cord-cutting' streaming services. Sling starts from $45.99 and gets you USA, plus NBC and CNBC.

View Deal

Watch the Premier League final day in Australia

Aussie soccer fans have it easy, and pretty cheap. Every single Premier League game on the final day – and every day of the season – is available to stream live on Optus Sport.

Image

A subscription costs $24.99 AUD per month, but you can make a substantial saving if you sign up for the whole year – the $229 AUD annual subscription will save you more than five bucks a month.

View Deal

For al full list of broadcasters globally, head to our dedicated guide on how to watch the Premier League

What time is kick-off on the final day of the Premier League?

All 10 Premier League fixtures on Sunday May 25 kick off at 16:00 BST / 11am ET / 1am AEST (Monday).

Why? The reason all Premier League games on the final day kick off at the same time, is that it ensures fairness, with no teams influenced by results that might have gone before in the weekend.

Patrick Fletcher

Patrick manages the How To Watch content across FourFourTwo and the other sports publications at Future. He's an NCTJ qualified journalist with a decade of experience in digital sports media. A lifelong Evertonian, he now plies his own footballing trade on the bobbly pitches of the famous Bristol Downs League.