Where to watch the final day of the Premier League: Live streams, TV coverage for all Sunday's games

The 2024/2025 Premier League season draws to a close this weekend, with a full round of fixtures all kicking off at the same time on Sunday, and FourFourTwo is here to give you all the information on TV coverage and live streams.

Quick guide • When? Sunday May 25, all kick-offs at 16:00 BST / 11:00 ET

• UK: 3 games live - Sky Sports, TNT Sports

• US: 10 games live - Peacock, USA Network, NBC

• Australia: 10 games live - Optus Sport

Liverpool will lift the Premier League trophy at Anfield on Sunday after their game against Crystal Palace, a game that has understandably been selected for broadcast in the UK and around the world.

With the title long since sealed, and the relegation spots long since confirmed, the jeopardy for the final day comes down to the race for European football. The top five teams will qualify for the Champions League, with Liverpool and second-placed Arsenal already confirmed, leaving a fight for three spots between five teams: Manchester City, Newcastle, Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Nottingham Forest.

With three points separating them, any one of them could miss out, and any of them apart from Man City could end up in 7th, missing out on the sole Europa League qualification spot.

With all games kicking off at the same time, a tradition to ensure fairness on the final day, it's a unique day in the Premier League season. As ever, in the UK only a limited number of games are being shown live, but in most other countries you can watch any game you want.

And if you're away from home on Sunday, you can still access your usual Premier League streaming services from abroad by using a VPN – more on that below.

Premier League fixtures and TV channels for final day

Swipe to scroll horizontally Match UK US Australia Bournemouth vs Leicester N/A Peacock Optus Sport Fulham vs Manchester City N/A Peacock Optus Sport Ipswich vs West Ham N/A Peacock Optus Sport Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Sky Sports Premier League NBC / Peacock Optus Sport Manchester United vs Aston Villa TNT Sports 1 / Discovery+ CNBC Optus Sport Newcastle vs Everton N/A Peacock Optus Sport Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Sky Sports Main Event USA Network Optus Sport Southampton vs Arsenal N/A USA Network Optus Sport Spurs vs Brighton N/A Peacock Optus Sport Wolves vs Brentford N/A Peacock Optus Sport

Watch the Premier League from anywhere

Away from home on Sunday? You can unblock your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world by using a VPN, a piece of internet security software that not only bypasses geo-restrictions but keeps you safe while streaming online.

TechRadar love NordVPN's super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.

Premier League final day: Which games are on TV in the UK?

In the UK, three matches have been selected for live television coverage on the final day of the Premier League season.

Liverpool's coronation against FA Cup winners Crystal Palace will be shown on Sky Sports, who have also got the key Champions League chasing clash between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest.

TNT Sports and Discovery+ are showing one game, which is Aston Villa's visit to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Match TV channel Stream Broadcast start Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Sky Sports Premier League NowTV 15:00 BST Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Sky Sports Main Event NowTV 16:00 BST Manchester United vs Aston Villa TNT Sports 1 Discovery+ 15:00 BST

How to watch the Premier League on Sky Sports To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.

How to watch the Premier League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ As with Sky, to get TNT Sports on your TV you're looking at a long-term TV package deal. However, TNT Sports comes with its own dedicated streaming platform, Discovery+, which costs £30.99 a month.

Watch Premier League live streams in the US

NBC Universal holds the Premier League broadcast rights in the US, with matches on the final day split across the Peacock streaming service, the USA Network TV channel, and various other channels from the NBC stable, including NBC and CNBC.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Match TV Streaming Bournemouth vs Leicester N/A Peacock Fulham vs Manchester City N/A Peacock Ipswich vs West Ham N/A Peacock Liverpool vs Crystal Palace NBC Peacock Manchester United vs Aston Villa CNBC Sling / Fubo Newcastle vs Everton N/A Peacock Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea USA Network Sling / Fubo Southampton vs Arsenal USA Network Sling / Fubo Spurs vs Brighton N/A Peacock Wolves vs Brentford N/A Peacock

Huge discount on Peacock Premium! Peacock usually costs $79.99 for a year but it's currently on offer for $24.99, a bargain that, if you buy on Sunday, would see you through the whole of the 2025/2026 Premier League season.

Watch USA Network through Sling There is no dedicated streaming platform for USA Network, but you can watch cable online thanks to the new wave of 'cord-cutting' streaming services. Sling starts from $45.99 and gets you USA, plus NBC and CNBC.

Watch the Premier League final day in Australia

Aussie soccer fans have it easy, and pretty cheap. Every single Premier League game on the final day – and every day of the season – is available to stream live on Optus Sport.

A subscription costs $24.99 AUD per month, but you can make a substantial saving if you sign up for the whole year – the $229 AUD annual subscription will save you more than five bucks a month.

For al full list of broadcasters globally, head to our dedicated guide on how to watch the Premier League

What time is kick-off on the final day of the Premier League?

All 10 Premier League fixtures on Sunday May 25 kick off at 16:00 BST / 11am ET / 1am AEST (Monday).

Why? The reason all Premier League games on the final day kick off at the same time, is that it ensures fairness, with no teams influenced by results that might have gone before in the weekend.