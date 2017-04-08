Who else but Mario? Watch Balotelli slide through airport security

Mario Balotelli had good cause to be in jovial spirits on Friday after inspiring Nice to victory, but few would have anticipated him to save his best celebration for the airport.

The striker scored twice in the first half to help his side to a 2-1 victory away to Lille that lifted them into second in the Ligue 1 table, just a point behind leaders Monaco, who have two games in hand.

The 26-year-old later uploaded footage onto his Instagram page showing him passing through airport security in suitably silly fashion, by sliding on his knees through the metal detector.

Balotelli has rediscovered his more gregarious nature in recent weeks thanks largely to an upturn in form for his club.

The former Inter, Manchester City, AC Milan and Liverpool striker has scored four goals in his last four Ligue 1 appearances to take his tally to 15 in all competitions this season.