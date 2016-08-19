Why can't Mourinho and Guardiola manage Portugal and Spain? - Simeone

Diego Simeone says the game's top club coaches should be allowed to manage their nations alongside their day jobs.

The Atletico Madrid boss has long been linked with the Argentina job and Fernando Marin – involved with the normalisation committee in charge of the Argentine Football Association's affairs – had suggested he could combine the role with his duties in LaLiga prior to their appointment of Edgardo Bauza.

Simeone does not think the present system allows for such an arrangement, but feels international football would be boosted if bosses could combine their club roles with being in charge of their countries.

The 46-year-old does not think it is right that World Cup, Copa America and European Championship tournaments take place without featuring the top coaches.

"I think that things have to happen when they happen, but maybe all this hunger I have as a coach could come out in another way," he said to Movistar.

"It is difficult. Of course it is not easy, but over time we can achieve that. Not today – the system is not ready yet.

"But I've asked myself many times why [Pep] Guardiola does not manage Spain. Why [Jose] Mourinho does not manage Portugal. Why [Manuel] Pellegrini not Chile. [Jurgen] Klopp and Germany. [Carlo] Ancelotti and Italy. Many coaches, possibly the best, cannot coach their national sides.

"We must look for something different, as the supposed 'best managers in the world' cannot manage their national sides. That is not good. We must look for solutions for us, who would like to coach the best clubs in the world, and also our national teams.

"Don't ask me to choose, as I am the coach. We should look for a system that strengthens the coaches to be in the best places in the world. Maybe in time it will come."