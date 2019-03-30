Wilder calls for resolute response from his players after surprise defeat

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has demanded a strong reaction from his side after the Blades suffered their first defeat in 11 matches.

A run of seven clean sheets was ended in spectacular style as Bristol City twice came from behind to end a five-game run without a win, beating United 3-2 at Bramall Lane courtesy of a hat-trick from Andreas Weimann.

Wilder said: “I have always said there will be lots of twists and turns.

“It’s a disappointing day for us. The way that the club ramped the game up was incredible, and we didn’t reward the fans with three big points.

“It wasn’t to be, we played a really good side. We weren’t at our best, especially first half.

“There’s no disgrace in losing a game of football. We have to be at our best every week. When we’re not, and the opposition are at their best like they were today, then any result can happen.”

Wilder is now demanding an immediate response when United head to play-off hopefuls Preston next Saturday.

“The goals were poor from our point of view so that was disappointing. We had good chances late on to get a result, but we didn’t,” added Wilder.

“Bristol City needed a result, but the biggest thing is we didn’t win the game. We’ve always reacted strongly and we will have to do that again next week.”

Billy Sharp and Scott Hogan twice gave United the lead, but an inspired Weimann hat-trick means City are just a point off the play-off places and with games in hand over those above them.

Robins head coach Lee Johnson was naturally full of praised for his side.

“It was a stressful one to be involved with, but it was good, I enjoyed it,” said Johnson.

“I was delighted with the players because we showed character, commitment but also the quality.

“I thought we were good in the defensive third and the middle third. We lacked a bit of quality at times, apart from three great goals from Weimann.”

Johnson knew to secure victory his side would have to come up with goals.

“Sheffield United are one of the best with set pieces in the way they move you about and the aggression they attack the ball with. So, we knew we had to score two or three today,” added Johnson.

“The message was to be consistent and have belief. The fans were superb, they drove the players on and in turn the players’ attitude and commitment drove the fans on.

“I’ve got nothing but credit for Chris Wilder and the way they play. We showed them the biggest compliment by changing our system. It was a real tactical battle, we had to adjust and change which they had to do, too.

“I was very pleased with the players and the substitutes to have the effect that they did.”