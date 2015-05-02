Williamson got sent off on purpose - Carver

John Carver believes Mike Williamson may have intentionally got himself sent off in Newcastle United's woeful 3-0 loss at Leicester City on Saturday.

Williamson saw red just after the hour mark at the King Power Stadium, when he picked up a second caution for needlessly scything down Jamie Vardy on the halfway line.

And Carver accused the centre-back of taking the easy way out with his side 3-0 down during an abysmal team performance.

"I thought he meant it. When the ball went on to that left-hand side, after already having a caution, my first reaction five yards before he made the tackle was 'don't do it'," Carver said.

"Vardy's off the pitch, Willo's off the pitch, the ball's off the pitch - there's no need to do it.

"I'm not accepting that. Half-time was probably the most animated I've been in my football career because I wasn't accepting what went on in the first half.

"We're a soft touch - when the ball comes into the area we're not prepared to put our heads on it."

Newcastle's fans made their feelings towards Mike Ashley known throughout the game, and also gave their players a hostile reception at full-time - a reaction Carver fully understands, albeit with one notable exception.

"I know some of the players went over at full-time and the fans told them 'we don't want to see you' - and if I was sitting in the stands with them, I'd be exactly the same," he added.

"I have to exclude one person in particular. If I had 11 Jack Colbacks in that dressing room, working as hard as he works, they'd be heroes to the fans."

Newcastle have lost eight games in a row and are undeniably involved in a relegation dogfight, with Carver - who also described Daryl Janmaat's late sending off as "stupid" - well aware of the problems they are facing.

"The siutuation is serious. It was serious three or four weeks ago," he warned.