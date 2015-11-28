Willian can set new Champions League record - Juninho

Juninho Pernambucano believes Willian has the capacity to beat his record of four free-kick goals in one Champions League campaign.

Juninho scored four goals directly from set-pieces while representing Lyon in the 2005-06 season, while Willian reached the same number with his strike against Maccabi Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

The former Vasco da Gama midfielder is proud the Chelsea man has matched his tally and backed him to set a new record.

"It's good it's a Brazilian, and from this new generation of good players we have," Juninho told Globo Esporte.

"It is very gratifying for me because when I scored these four goals, no one said anything.

"I'm being remembered by what Willian has achieved, and I think he has everything to beat the record.

"The Champions League has barely reached half way and Chelsea still have a few more games to play."