Willian: Chelsea on the right track

Willian believes Chelsea are making steady improvements following their 2-1 Champions League win over Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday.

The reigning Premier League champions have been struggling to find their best form this campaign and sit 15th in the league table after 11 games.

They have endured similar difficulties in the Champions League, but Wednesday's win at Stamford Bridge saw them climb to second place in Group G with seven points from four games, two points clear of Kiev.

"Confidence is coming for us and the results are coming as well," Willian told the official Chelsea website.

"We have to keep going and keep fighting on the pitch. We lost some games and it’s been difficult for us but we are trying to play better.

"We know we have to improve more and keep going in the same way."

Chelsea needed an 83rd-minute goal from Willian to see Dynamo off, yet the Brazilian was pleased with his side's overall performance.

"I think we played well but we had a difficult moment during part of the second half," he added.

"They scored the goal but we fought until the end and I scored the second goal, it was very good for us."