Willian ignoring his Brazil critics

Brazil attacker Willian is unfazed by suggestions he should be dropped for his side's World Cup qualifier against Venezuela on Tuesday.

Dunga's men rarely troubled Chile in a 2-0 loss in Santiago to open their qualifying campaign on Thursday.

Hulk, Willian, Oscar and Douglas Costa started for Brazil as they went down to the hosts at Estadio Nacional, having looked most dangerous on the counter-attack.

Asked about his place - as well as those of Oscar and Hulk - potentially being at risk, Willian said it was in the hands of the head coach.

"You should ask Dunga. All I know is that we try to do our best when we get on the pitch," he said.

"I don't know what the coach will decide. I know Hulk and Oscar want to play, and always look to do the best for Selecao."

With Neymar suspended, Dunga started Hulk up front, but the Zenit star failed to impress and proved unable to add to his 12 international goals.

The 29-year-old said he understood the pressure on him to deliver ahead of the next match in Fortaleza.

"Pressure is always big on who plays up front. It's our obligation [to score goals], even because we have quality players to bring the ball forward," Hulk said.

"We are aware of the size of this and we're looking to respond the best way possible."