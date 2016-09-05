Wilshere already raising Bournemouth's game, says Howe

Jack Wilshere has already made a positive impact at Bournemouth, according to manager Eddie Howe.

Wilshere joined Bournemouth on loan from Arsenal last Wednesday and made his first appearance in Saturday's 2-1 friendly defeat against AC Milan, which served as Warren Cummings' testimonial.

Despite having not yet spent a week at the south coast club, Howe believes Wilshere has had an impact leading to improvement throughout the squad.

"I hoped the signing and the high profile nature of the signing will give the lads that confidence that having a player like Jack Wilshere in your squad can give," said Howe.

"I have seen a difference in our players and certainly standing next to them in the tunnel with the team can only inspire belief and confidence in the group.

"Hopefully it will inspire us to be better coaches to our players and it will inspire the players onto another level."

Although Wilshere only played 45 minutes in the friendly match, Howe saw enough to be convinced the midfielder could play a key role in their season.

"We saw the potential of the team with him in it and there will hopefully be some exciting times ahead and he can provide that link between our midfield and attack which we desperately need," he continued.

"He has a creative eye, which anyone who has seen Arsenal down the years will know how good he is with his decision making in those areas.

"I don't think there is any doubting his quality. If we can get enough ball in dangerous positions he will certainly hurt teams."