Wilshere: Injuries inevitable with my style of play

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere believes there is little he can do to avoid getting injured as he feels his playing style provokes tackles.

The England international recently made his comeback after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a fractured leg and he feels it is inevitable he will occasionally get injured.

The 24-year-old will be looking to gain match rhythm in the remainder of the season in order to convince Roy Hodgson to include him in England's squad for Euro 2016, with Arsenal meeting Norwich City, Manchester City and Aston Villa in the weeks to come.

"All my injuries have been impact injuries and I have been a little bit unfortunate at times when I have maybe overrun the ball a little bit, so maybe I can work on dribbling with the ball closer to my foot," Wilshere told the Arsenal website.

"But I'm not one of those players who is blessed with Theo [Walcott]'s pace who can run behind you. When I'm on the ball, I have to get close to the defender, which is going to cause him to attempt to tackle me or mistime it as we have seen in the past.

"That is part of my game. I don't think there is anything I can do differently.

"When I was injured, I read a few things and I was thinking maybe they were right. Maybe I should pass it a little bit more or a little bit quicker, but as soon as I get back on the ball and there is an opportunity for me to run at someone, that is what I want to do. I don't think I can change.

"I have just got to train every day. I have never really had injuries with my muscles, or any problems like that. It is just impact injuries. Hopefully I can avoid them."