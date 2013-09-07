Wilshere lauds Fabregas influence on career

Fabregas played for the London club from 2004 until 2011 and towards the end of his spell with Arsene Wenger's team Wilshere was coming through as a promising youngster.



Although Wilshere only played alongside the Spain international for one year, he is confident that Fabregas is the best player he has ever played alongside.



He told Esquire Weekly: "The best player I ever played with is probably Cesc Fabregas.



"I only got to play with him for a year before he went back to Barcelona but I learnt so much from him – the way he knew what he was going to do with the ball before he got it and his passing, and he scored goals.



"Also, he grew up at Arsenal – he got into the first team at a young age, which is something I wanted to do."



Wilshere also spoke defiantly about England’s chances of making it to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, with Friday’s 4-0 win over Moldova edging them a little closer to qualification.



He added: "As a footballing nation with the quality we have, we can't think of anything else. We have got some tough qualifiers coming up, but we know if we win them, it's in our hands.



"We will be in Rio and I think all the players are going to have to come together on that one."