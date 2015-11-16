Wilshere staying calm in fitness bid

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere says he will resist the urge to make a premature return from his latest injury.

The 23-year-old England international's career has been dogged by fitness problems and he sustained a hairline fracture to his left fibula as Arsenal's pre-season preparations reached their conclusion.

Wilshere conceded it was a tough blow to take as he eyes a central role in England's Euro 2016 campaign next year.

He told Arsenal Player: "It's going well. I'm working as hard as I can to try to come back. I know what it takes because unfortunately I've been injured a few times in my career.

"I'm not going to rush it. I'll make sure my body's right and at the moment I'm feeling good.

"Mentally this one has been the toughest to take because I had a big injury last year, came back, got myself fit, back in good form, played for England. Then I cut my holiday short for two weeks and came in to try to get myself right for this season.

"I thought, 'This season I need to be fit for the whole season and go into the Euros with a whole season behind me'.

"Unfortunately on the last day of pre-season I got injured so it was probably the toughest one for me to take."