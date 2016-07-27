Wilshere: Xhaka can hold Arsenal midfield together
Granit Xhaka will boost Arsenal's midfielder and can become a key figure the club, according to new team-mate Jack Wilshere.
Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has nothing but praise for Granit Xhaka following the Switzerland international's move from Borussia Monchengladbach and has little doubt he will prove to be a shrewd addition.
Xhaka recently joined up with his new team-mates after returning from holiday following his participation at Euro 2016 with Switzerland, and Wilshere has backed the new recruit to become a key figure at the Emirates Stadium.
"I've played against him a few times at youth level for England and also for the first team with England, so I know him quite well," Wilshere told the official Arsenal website.
"I've always thought he was a good player, he's very strong and has got a good left foot.
"He's a leader, he can hold the midfield together and can get things going from back to front. He's a good signing."
Xhaka, 23, could make his debut for Arsenal when they take on the MLS All-Star team on Thursday in San Jose.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.