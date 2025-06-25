Arsenal provide clear indication that key star is leaving, following major bid: report

Arsenal appear happy to allow a major star to leave the Emirates Stadium, with a replacement already being lined up.

It is no secret that manager Mikel Arteta wants to create a menacing winning culture at Arsenal, but to do that, you need competition for places all over the pitch.

It's an area in which the Gunners have perhaps been lacking in recent years, especially given their problems in attack – but Arteta now appears to be addressed his team's depth and power.

Arsenal make fresh bid as star's future becomes clear

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to bolster his squad in all areas this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Gunners' business is already underway – and though no deals have been announced just yet, there could be a number of new signings brought in, in the coming weeks.

Season-defining injuries to Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz curtailed Arsenal's hopes around the New Year period and now with funds to spend this summer, it seems Arteta is wasting no time in getting the right calibre of player through the door.

Bukayo Saka returned to help Arsenal reach the UEFA Champions League semi-finals (Image credit: Getty Images)

As first reported by The Athletic, Arsenal have today made an opening bid of around €11m (£9.3m) to Brentford for their club captain Christian Norgaard. The 31-year-old is a key figure at the Gtech Community Stadium, and he would follow manager Thomas Frank out of the door should he choose to leave.

There are also continuing reports linking Bryan Mbeumo with a move to Manchester United, which would further compound the Bees' aspirations to no doubt remain in the Premier League next season.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Norgaard arrived from Fiorentina in 2019 and has become a key cog in Brentford's midfield over the past six years, racking up an impressive 192 appearances for the west London outfit.

It appears as if the Dane's arrival would be a simple swap for Thomas Partey in midfield, with it now looking like that he departs Arsenal at the end of his current contract. The deal expires on June 30.

Christian Norgaard celebrates after scoring against Arsenal in 2021 (Image credit: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Partey was engaged in negotations with Arsenal and was reported to have been eager to stay in London. But it now appears as if he will leave and free up vital funds this summer. Partey is valued at €14m by Transfermarkt.

In FourFourTwo's view, Norgaard is a Premier League-proven option and will help provide experience in the midfield. Partey's wages were known to be in the region of £160,000 to £200,000-a-week and the freeing up of that money will help Arteta in the market no end.