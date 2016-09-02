Wilshere's Bournemouth move frustrates Scholes

Paul Scholes has questioned Jack Wilshere's ambition after the England midfielder made a deadline day loan move from Arsenal to Bournemouth.

Wilshere's career has been dogged by injuries over recent years but he still managed to make England's squad for Euro 2016.

An error-strewn substitute cameo in the humiliating last-16 defeat to Iceland did little to justify the 24-year-old's selection.

Wilshere, once seen as a potential heir to Scholes at international level, missed out on a place in the party for Sam Allardyce's maiden World Cup qualifier against Slovakia

The Manchester United legend lamented the fact that links to Serie A did not come to fruition for Wilshere, who he warned should expect no guarantees under Eddie Howe.

Scholes told Sky Sports News: "I would have liked to have seen him, if he did have to leave Arsenal, go to a big club like Roma.

"Get some experience abroad, I think that would have been great for him and would have been great for the England team as well.

"Just because he is going to Bournemouth, doesn't mean he is going to play all the time.

"He has to perform whatever club you are at, whether you are at Bournemouth, Arsenal, Man United or Roma.

"You still have to perform to play first team football. I'm sure there are other players at Bournemouth who are saying 'I'm going to be playing instead of Jack - I want his place'.

"It always comes back to whether he is fit. I don't know how his ankles are - I know he struggles with them.

"If he stays fit then there is no doubt he is the top player there. But he should be playing for a top three or four club in England and that is what he should be aiming for. I just worry a little that he has set his sights too low."