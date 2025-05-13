AFC Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen could be on the move this summer

Dean Huijsen is said to have made his preference clear as to which Premier League club he would like to join.

Huijsen, 20, is one of the best up-and-coming central defenders in England, having shone throughout the 2024/25 campaign for Bournemouth after arriving on the south coast not even a year ago, he's already recognised by FourFourTwo in our list of the best centre-backs in the world.

His rise has been well documented, with it now thought that at least eight clubs from around Europe want to trigger his release clause and sign him ahead of the 2025/26 season - but where does the Spaniard wish to go?

Dean Huijsen could be on the move this summer - but where to?

Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen is in high demand this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle United and Manchester United have all been tipped with rumoured interest in the former Juventus man, who has netted an impressive three goals this term.

Valued by Transfermarkt at only €42m (£35m) – though with a £50m release clause, according to transfer expert David Ornstein – his experience and age are impressive facets to consider in today's inflated market. As per new information new information, Huijsen wants to go somewhere where first-team football is guaranteed.

Dean Huijsen wants to continue his development by playing first-team football (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Simon Phillips, Huijsen sees the proposition at Stamford Bridge as the most appealing, given their claims that Enzo Maresca sees the defender as a tailor-made fit for his squad.

“Chelsea feel they have a very strong offer and project on the table and the overall package as well as promise of regular first team football, can sway the decision in their favour," began Phillips in his latest column.

“You cannot discount Liverpool and Arsenal yet though, they are still expected to push more. But it is a fact that so far they have not pushed as hard as Chelsea and also, Huijsen sees it harder to get a regular starting role at these two clubs over Chelsea.

“We have heard via a top Arsenal source, the best you can get, that Huijsen is not keen on going there right now due to the likes of William Saliba, Riccardo Calafiori, and Gabriel Magalhaes already being there.

Enzo Maresca could push forward with a move for the Bournemouth star this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Arsenal are still trying, though, because they see Huijsen as a generational talent, but if he does end up going there, then it would be because of much higher wages on offer and Mikel Arteta getting involved.”

In FourFourTwo's view, Huijsen will have aims and aspirations of playing European football, but another year with Bournemouth wouldn't do him any harm at all. We are tipping him to stay put this summer.