Winning top of the agenda for Brazil, says Neymar

Brazil are renowned for their attacking and entertaining football and they are expected to provide the same style when the World Cup gets underway in Sao Paulo next week.

Luiz Felipe Scolari's men are overwhelming favourites to progress from Group A, which features Croatia, Mexico and Cameroon, and add to their five World Cup titles.

Speaking ahead of Brazil's final pre-tournament match against Serbia on Friday, Neymar says the third-ranked country will do everything in their power to win, even if that comes at the expense of 'beautiful' football.

"Beautiful football is the last thing we are concerned about. What we want to do is to win," Neymar told the Brazil Football Confederation's official website.

"Our team's mentality is always the same - always beat any adversary, whoever they are.

"We always want to score goals and, if we can, play well in the process."

Brazil and Croatia open the World Cup at the Arena de Sao Paulo on June 12.