Wolfsburg fined over fans' flares

The German football federation said Wolfsburg fans had broken strict league rules against such behaviour on April 29 at Werder Bremen and on May 14 at Hoffenheim, the match they won 3-1 to confirm their place in the top division for next season.

After a bad first half of the campaign under former England manager Steve McClaren and briefly Pierre Littbarski, Wolfsburg turned to former coach Felix Magath who kept them up after taking over in March.