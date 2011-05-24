Wolfsburg fined over fans' flares
By app
BERLIN - VfL Wolfsburg were fined 6,000 euros on Tuesday after fans lit flares and smoke bombs during their final two Bundesliga matches of the season as the 2009 champions battled to stay in the top flight.
The German football federation said Wolfsburg fans had broken strict league rules against such behaviour on April 29 at Werder Bremen and on May 14 at Hoffenheim, the match they won 3-1 to confirm their place in the top division for next season.
After a bad first half of the campaign under former England manager Steve McClaren and briefly Pierre Littbarski, Wolfsburg turned to former coach Felix Magath who kept them up after taking over in March.
