Germany won the World Cup in 2014 - but who is their most expensive player?

Germany have one of the most successful international teams in history and naturally have produced plenty of great players

German footballers (stereotypically) are known for ultra-professionalism, industrious play and being great team players. But they've also produced some incredible flair players over the years - the sort that normally command big fees in the transfer market.

But who tops the list when it comes to the most expensive German player of all-time? Prepare for some big deals.

Who is the most expensive German player of all-time?

Kai Havertz have twice moved for big money (Image credit: Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images)

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz currently holds the title of most expensive German footballer - however it was not his 2023 transfer to the Gunners that set the record.

It was actually his move to London rivals Chelsea three years earlier, from Bayer Leverkusen, that claims top spot. That transfer was worth £71million.

Havertz's switch across the capital from Chelsea to Arsenal is the second most expensive deal involving a German player, that time he went for £65million with Chelsea recouping the majority of the fee.

Who held the all-time record transfer fee for a German player before Havertz?

Prior to Havertz becoming one of the most exciting young players in Europe, the most expensive deal for a German player also involved Chelsea.

The £45.5million the Blues paid RB Leipzig for Timo Werner broke the record back in 2020. Another Premier League import, winger Leroy Sane was in top spot prior to Werner's move.

His transfer to Manchester City cost a marginally smaller fee, coming in at £44.6million.

Timo Werner was previously the most expensive German player of all-time

Other honourable mentions go to Shkodran Mustafi, who cost Arsenal £35.2million back in 2016 - big money for a defender at the time.

But even that wasn't quite able to top the £40million Arsenal shelled out for Real Madrid's Mesut Ozil back in 2013, which held the record prior to Sane's arrival in the Premier League. Back then Ozil was the most expensive import to England's top flight.

Arsenal would probably agree, they enjoyed greater value for money with Ozil than Mustafi.