The 5 biggest attendances in women's football

As the popularity of women's football has grown so have the attendances. Here are five of the biggest attendances in women's football.

1. USA vs Japan, August 9, 2012 – 80,203

The London 2012 Olympics was one of the most exciting women's football tournaments ever, so it is fitting that Wembley was packed out to see its culmination. Having dramatically knocked out Canada in the last minute of extra time in Old Trafford, the USA dispatched Japan 2-1 to claim their fourth Olympic Gold medal.

2. England vs Germany, November 9, 2019 – 77,768

The result might not have suited most of the 77,768 fans who made their way to Wembley for England vs Germany on a rainy night in November, but their attendance was a record for the England women's team. Even an Ellen White goal was not enough to stop England from falling to a 2-1 loss though.

3. Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, March 17, 2019, 60,739

The 60,000 people who attended the Wanda Metropolitano in 2019 set a world record.

This match was the biggest attendance for a club women's football match, breaking a record set 99 years previously by the Dick Kerr Ladies and St Helen's Ladies at Goodison Park. Barcelona ran out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Asisat Oshoala and Toni Duggan.

4. USA vs Netherlands, July 7, 2019, 57,900

While there was some disappointment about ticket sales at the 2019 Women's World Cup in France, the final still saw the fourth biggest attendance in women's football history. European Champions, the Netherlands, were looking to knock the USA off their perch but a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle saw the USA win their second consecutive World Cup.

5. USA vs Japan, July 6, 2015, 53,341

Over 53,000 people watched one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time in Canada as the USA ran out 5-2 winners over Japan. It was an opportunity for the USA to get revenge having lost the 2011 World Cup on penalties to the Japanese. Carli Lloyd unforgettably scored a hattrick in the first 16 minutes.