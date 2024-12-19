When is the Women's Champions League quarter-final draw?
The Women's Champions League group stage is over and the knockout stage will take place in 2025
The Women's Champions League group stage has now concluded and fans now know who is seeded and unseeded for the quarter-final draw.
Seeded teams are the clubs who topped their group. Those clubs are Chelsea, Barcelona, Arsenal and Lyon. The runner-ups were Manchester City, Wolfsburg, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.
But when is the draw? And will the semi-final path also be decided at the same time? Here's all you need to know.
When is the Women's Champions League quarter-final draw?
The quarter-final draw for the Women's Champions League will take place on February 7. Group winners, the seeded clubs, will be drawn against the runners-up.
There will be no country protection which means clubs from the same nation can play each other in the knockout rounds. For example Group B winners Chelsea could play Group D runners-up Manchester City.
The group runners-up will also host the first leg of the quarter-final, with the quarters due to take place on March 18/19 and 26/27.
The semi-finals, which are scheduled to take place on April 19/20 and 26/27, will be drawn on the February 7 too so clubs will know their route to the final.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Defending champions Barcelona remain firm favourites to lift the trophy once again, particularly after a strong performance against Man City in their final group game.
Barca needed to beat City by two goals or more in their final group match to come out group winners and they secured a 3-0 victory. In FourFourTwo's opinion the defending champions will win the competition again.
The scoreline against City didn't tell the entire story though with City goalkeeper Khiara Keating making 15 saves throughout the match.
If the Spanish giants do lift the trophy again they will be doing so in Lisbon, Portugal.
The final will be hosted at Estádio José Alvalade on May 24.
Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.