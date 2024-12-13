Who has qualified for Women's Champions League quarter-finals?

Barcelona were the final team to book their last eight spot

All eight Women's Champions League quarter-finalists have been confirmed and all three of the English teams involved are through.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City were the first to confirm their spots in the knock-out stage of the European competition.

The latest round of group matches confirmed the last spots.

Women's Champions League quarter-finals: Which teams have qualified?

Guro Reiten has been a pivotal player for Chelsea this season (Image credit: James Fearn/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich, Lyon, Wolfsburg, Real Madrid and holders Barcelona are all through to the last eight.

Three teams have won all of their games in the competition so far. Eight-time winners Lyon, Chelsea and Manchester City have all recorded five wins from five.

Georgia Stanway is in good form for Bayern Munich (Image credit: Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

Defending champions Barcelona were the final team to qualify for the last eight.

They have continued to be impressive in the competition, having a +20 goal difference. However, an early loss to City meant they had to wait longer to book their place.

The Spanish giants will be the favourites to once again take the crown. If they do so it will be the third consecutive season that they lift the European trophy.

There is still one more round of group matches to be played, on 17/18 December, with group winners still to be decided. The only club who have been confirmed as group winners are Lyon.

When does the Women's Champions League Draw take place?

The Champion's League trophy pictured during a draw in Switzerland (Image credit: Getty Images)

The draw for the quarter-finals will take place on 7 February with the semi-final draw also happening on the same day. FourFourTwo believe Chelsea will face Barcelona as, while the draw is random, the two always end up playing one another.

Quarter-finals and semi-finals will be played over two legs. The quarter first leg will be played 18/19 March with the second leg 26/27 March.

While the semi-finals will see the first leg played on 19/20 April and the second leg 26/27 April.

The final will be held in Lisbon at the Estádio José Alvalade on 24 May.