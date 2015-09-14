Wolfsburg will cope without De Bruyne, says Slutsky

Wolfsburg remain a talented side despite the departure of Kevin De Bruyne, CSKA Moscow boss Leonid Slutsky has warned.

Belgium star De Bruyne completed his protracted move to Manchester City shortly before the close of the transfer window, with Wolfsburg moving swiftly to sign Schalke forward Julian Draxler as his replacement.

With centre-back Dante also having moved to the Volkswagen Arena from Bayern Munich, Slutsky believes De Bruyne's exit will not prove to be hugely damaging as he prepares his side to face last season's Bundesliga runners-up in the Champions League.

"It will be an important game but also a difficult match for us," he said. "I'm responsible for the team and I can feel a lot of pressure but I can handle that. Wolfsburg are a very good team and we await a tough opponent.

"Wolfsburg have lost Kevin De Bruyne but nevertheless they are able to react with the transfers of Dante and Julian Draxler.

"They have a lot of quality in their squad and we will definitely have to play very seriously to get something out of this match."