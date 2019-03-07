Wolves skipper says team-mate is ‘horrible’ to face in training

The 23-year-old made his first Premier League start of 2019 last weekend at right-wing-back as Wolves defeated Cardiff City 2-0.

Traore, who arrived at Molineux from Middlesbrough for a club record fee of £18 million last summer, impressed in the role – and Coady revealed that his pace makes him a nightmare to defend against.

“He’s a hard-working lad,” he told the Express and Star.

“He’s brilliant to have around, a bubbly lad in the changing room.

“You know what you’re going to get from him and he wants to get better and improve himself like the majority of players in our changing room.

“He’s horrible to face in training – I’m glad I don’t have to play against him anymore!

"He’s absolutely horrible: he runs through you, he runs around you. I can’t imagine what it’s like for the opposition team, especially when he’s playing like he did on Saturday.

“Adama is ridiculous in terms of getting us up the pitch – he brings so much to this team."