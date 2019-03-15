Wright hopes Saints relaunch top-six bid against St Mirren

Tommy Wright wants his St Johnstone side to reignite their top-six bid against Ladbrokes Premiership basement boys St Mirren on Saturday.

The Perth club are without a win in their last eight league matches – nine in all competitions – and sit in eighth place, four points behind sixth-placed Hibernian.

Saints boss Wright is looking for his men to get back on track against the struggling visitors, who are one point behind second-bottom Dundee.

Asked about the importance of securing a win, the Northern Irishman told SaintsTV: “It is vital. We want to break this bad run of results we are in and want to reignite our chances for top six. The only way we can do that is to get three points.

“There is no point feeling sorry for ourselves, we are where we are.

“But I think that it has to be remembered that we are still in a very good position.

“This time last year we were probably looking over our shoulder for 10th and 11th place.

“We still have to remember that we are having a good season but obviously this run of form doesn’t show that, it just shows the losses and we have to find a way of getting three points tomorrow.

“And I think we if can get that then it is game on again for top six.”

Wright admits taking on a side who are scrapping for survival does not “make it any easier”.

He said: “I have said all along that you have to earn the right to win the game.

“The league is tough. St Mirren have improved immensely since the (transfer) window.

“They have been harder to beat. They concede fewer goals, they have been nicking results and they have energy in their team now, they have fresh legs and young, enthusiastic players like (Brad) Lyons.

“They have certainly looked a better team since the winter break so it is going to be a really tough game.”