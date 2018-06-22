X marks the spot - Granit's rocket sets World Cup first

Granit Xhaka recorded a World Cup first with his super strike for Switzerland.

The Arsenal midfielder, who renewed his contract at the club last week, fired home a stunner to level for Switzerland against Serbia on Friday.

Xhaka's goal means he becomes the first player with a surname that starts with X to score at the World Cup.

Coincidentally, Xherdan Shaqiri went on to score a late winner for Switzerland, who move level on points with Brazil at the top of Group E, in the 2-1 triumph.

Move over former Portugal international Abel Xavier.

There's a new X-Men hero in town.