Moment of the tournament so far: Jess Fishlock sends Wales wild with first-ever major tournament goal

Wales legend Jess Fishlock was made to wait to celebrate but once she did she sent the stadium - and the whole of the nation - wild.

The star scored her country's first-ever major tournament goal for the women's team.

Euro 2025 is the first major tournament Wales women have ever qualified for and Fishlock's goal came following a VAR check against France.

Jess Fishlock: It had to be her



Fishlock scored after a good break from Wales, who were 1-0 down, but the goal was checked by VAR in case there was an offside in the build-up.

Fishlock, who is in FourFourTwo's 100 best players of all time, muted her celebrations until the check was over and then ran with a beaming smile towards the bench.



She jumped on the substitutes as the rest of the team ran after her to celebrate the moment of history.

The goal added to Fishlock's record goalscoring tally for her country.

She has the most for Wales of any male or female player.

The star, who plays her club football in America, was a key part of Wales qualifying for the Euros. Fishlock believes they are capable of an upset at the tournament.



Wales lost 3-0 to the Netherlands in their opening game but Fishlock told the BBC prior to playing France: "I know us as a group, we will refocus, we will learn really fast and we're really excited to get back on the field.

"If you're going to ask me if I still believe that, then I will say, wholeheartedly, I still believe.

"The biggest message is not to dwell too much on the game and the loss. I think we really need to take what we need to take from it, move forward and throw the rest in the bin.

"That's my favourite saying: take what you need to take and throw the rest in the bin. It's not going to help you and if it's not going to help you, it's just going to hurt you."