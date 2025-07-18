Spain vs Switzerland live streams, TV channels, kick-off time: Watch Euro 2025 quarter-final

Switzerland are through to the quarter-finals for the first time

Watch Spain vs Switzerland and see who will progress to the semi-finals of the tournament, with free live streams available globally.

Spain vs Switzerland key info ► Date: Friday, July 18 ► Kick-off time: 21:00 CET (local) / 20:00 BST (UK) / 15:00 ET (US) ► Venue: Stadion Wankdorf, Bern ► Free stream: BBC (UK) ► Watch from anywhere: Exclusive NordVPN mega-deal

However, they face their sternest opponent yet with favourites Spain.

The fixture will kick-off at 20:00 BST on Friday, July 18.

Read on to find out how to watch Spain vs Switzerland live streams from anywhere.

Watch Spain vs Switzerland in the UK

Spain vs Switzerland will be televised by free-to-air broadcaster, BBC, with the game going out on BBC One and the iPlayer streaming platform.

Coverage starts at 7pm BST for an hour of build-up ahead of the 8pm kick-off on Friday, July 18.

BBC is a free service for those in the UK with a TV licence.

Watch Spain vs Switzerland from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Spain vs Switzerland preview

Salma Paralluelo has made appearances off of the bench so far (Image credit: Florencia Tan Jun - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Spain have been the dominant side in the tournament with three wins from three and 14 goals scored so far.

Of course, Switzerland will have the home advantage but they recorded a win, a loss and a draw in the group stage.

The hosts will be underdogs but they are capable of an upset.

In FourFourTwo's opinion the game will end in a 4-1 win to Spain