Xavi expects Premier League success for Guardiola

Pep Guardiola is certain to be a success in the Premier League when he gets his dream move, according to former Barcelona midfielder Xavi.

The Bayern Munich coach confirmed on Tuesday he was unwilling to renew his contract with the Bundesliga giants because he wants a move to England.

Xavi played under Guardiola at Barca, winning three La Liga titles and two Champions League crowns during their time together.

The 35-year-old midfielder, now playing at Al-Sadd, told The Mirror his former coach would be successful in the Premier League.

"I don't think it is even a question if he will be a success in England or not. Of course he will be, like he is a success everywhere," Xavi said.

"From the way his Barcelona and Bayern teams have played football, it is clear he plays a philosophy of football the fans will enjoy, but Pep is so much more than that."

Xavi said Guardiola had always wanted to coach in the Premier League after his success in Spain and Germany.

"There was never a question of if Pep was going to manage in England - the only question would be when," he said.

"When I was at Barcelona we would always be talking about the Premier League, and our respect for the quality of the teams, the players, and the pace the game was played at.

"Even when he was at Barcelona, you could see it was his dream to one day manage in England."