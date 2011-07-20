Xavi: Wenger criticism seems 'absurd'

Wenger said last week Xavi had been "very disrespectful" for suggesting his Spain team-mate Fabregas was suffering as he waits to find out whether the clubs can agree a deal for him to return to Barca.

"It seems absurd to me," Xavi told a news conference at Barca's training ground outside the Catalan capital on Wednesday.

"I was only acting in the interest of Cesc and of Barca," the 31-year-old World Cup winner added.

"But that's that and I really don't want to get into a war of words with Wenger. I didn't want to offend anyone."

Barca coach Pep Guardiola confirmed on Tuesday that the European champions were in talks to buy Fabregas and said the club were ready to fight right up until the transfer deadline on August 31 to get their man.

The 24-year-old came through Barca's youth academy at the same time as World Player of the Year Lionel Messi before joining Arsenal in September 2003 at the age of 16.

Wenger has said he wants to keep his captain and is trying to convince Fabregas that it is not the right time for him to leave England.

"I don't really know the situation but it seems they are more disposed to sell this year than last year," Xavi said.

"Maybe we can be a bit more optimistic [this year] but it depends on reaching an agreement with Arsenal."