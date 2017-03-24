Yaya Toure: Defending is annoying

Yaya Toure is yet to find out which team he will play for next season – but he has made it clear he does not want it to be a defensive one.

The Manchester City midfielder says he finds defending an annoying part of the game and is glad to be part of a team managed by Pep Guardiola, who prefers an expansive attacking style.

"We all want to play like this," Toure told the club's official website. "Myself, I don't want to be in a defensive team. Defending is something difficult.

"As a player who likes football, it is annoying to defend all the time.

"The style we play now is the best style. Of course, we try to do our best, we always have chances to score, clear chances.

"We missed them against Liverpool [the 1-1 draw last Sunday] but sometimes you have to accept that because we have been playing a lot of games this month, every three days, and maybe this cost us a little bit."

Toure, 33, is out of contract at the end of the campaign and wants to sign a new deal, but is yet to find out whether he is in Guardiola's plans for 2017-18.

He has been linked with Inter, while his agent Dimitri Seluk revealed earlier this month his client would be open to a shock move to rivals Manchester United.

Toure's immediate focus, however, is on helping third-placed City seal a top-four spot in the Premier League and Champions League qualification, with United only five points behind in fifth and possessing a game in hand.

City have a crucial league double-header away to Arsenal and Chelsea in a four-day span after the international break, with Toure – who is retired from international duty with Ivory Coast – taking the chance to get ready.

"We have to prepare now for the next game," said Toure of his plans for the international break.

"I will breathe, sleep, run a little bit and be good because Arsenal and Chelsea are massive games.

"We have an opportunity if we want to finish in the top four. What we have to do when we come back is get these six points and try to do our best because we know it is going to be tough.

"We are going to see because Chelsea are very good but in football anything can happen."