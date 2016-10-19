'This is the year' - Modric eyes title

Luka Modric is desperate to end Real Madrid's LaLiga drought after four years without domestic glory.

The Santiago Bernabeu side last won LaLiga in 2011-12, when they collected 100 points to stay clear of second-placed Barcelona.

They have since failed to win the domestic title, though, with Barcelona winning three titles and Atletico Madrid one over the past four seasons.

"I have not won the league yet and hopefully this is the year," Modric told reporters.

"You can say that it is our priority because for a club like Real Madrid to go four years without winning it is too long. That does not mean we do not want to win the Champions League, Copa del Rey and everything that we play in.

"This may be the best squad I have ever played in. We have a lot of quality and each position is covered by two or three players. It is an impressive squad."

Modric remains unavailable due to a knee injury, but he is optimistic about his recovery.

"I feel good. Every day I feel better. I am working a lot and hard to get back as soon as possible," he added.

"I take each day as it comes and hope to return soon. I feel better, but I cannot say when I will be available again. It is a compliment that they say that my absence from the team has been noted, but I prefer that others say things like that. It gives me confidence to work harder.

"I am not worried about my injury. When I analyse every injury, I see that I came back stronger. What I have been through are things that can happen in football.

"I feel good, I take care of myself a lot, and I am not worried about getting older. I feel good. There may be people who think I am old at 31 years of age, but I feel very good and I think I am playing some of the best football of my life at this age."