Young Palace side beat Bromley

Alan Pardew oversaw a 2-1 win for his weakened Crystal Palace side against National League outfit Bromley on Tuesday.

Jonny Williams made his first start since returning from Euro 2016 action with Wales, and he teed up the opener for Sullay Kaikai, who later doubled their advantage.

Elsewhere, Martin Kelly captained Palace, while Pardew handed a number of younger players an opportunity to impress at Hayes Lane.

However, as the visitors cruised towards a comfortable win, a late Daniel Ajakaiye goal made it a nervy finish for the Premier League club.

This was Palace's seventh consecutive away pre-season friendly, losing only once, at Fulham last weekend, but they will return to Selhurst Park on Saturday to take on Valencia ahead of the new league campaign.