Zabaleta, Pellegrini hail De Bruyne

Pablo Zabaleta hailed Kevin De Bruyne as a "fantastic signing" after the Belgian provided a dramatic late winner for Manchester City against Sevilla in the Champions League.

The Group D clash at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday was locked at 1-1 in stoppage time, before De Bruyne rifled in a low left-footed effort to clinch all three points for City, who, after a losing start to their campaign, are now second, one point behind Juventus.

De Bruyne has five goals in nine appearances across all competitions since joining from Wolfsburg in the off-season transfer window, and Zabaleta was full of praise for the 24-year-old.

"He's doing really well. I'm very pleased for him because I think his performances week-in, week-out are brilliant," Zabaleta said.

"He's one of those players who has really improved the team - a fantastic signing.

"He knows he's doing very well but he keeps his feet on the ground and just keeps working hard to give his best for the team.

"I'm very impressed with his performances in this period of the season so hopefully he can continue that."

Manager Manuel Pellegrini, meanwhile, was equally effusive in his praise.

"We bought Kevin because we knew is a very creative player who can score and create goals and in that respect he was the perfect player to bring to our club," he said.

City's next game comes against local rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, a clash Zabaleta is relishing.

"Of course it is a massive win [over Sevilla], thinking about confidence," he said.

"Derbies are always special games. We have a chance to hopefully win that game and extend the gap between [ourselves], United and Arsenal.

"It's going to be a massive game."