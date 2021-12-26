Zach Hemming saves two penalties and is sent off as Kilmarnock beat Hamilton

Hamilton missed two penalties as they were beaten 3-2 by Kilmarnock in the Scottish Championship at the Fountain of Youth Stadium.

The hosts took the lead in only the third minute when Ronan Hughes capitalised on a loose ball after Kilmarnock failed to clear their lines.

However, five minutes later the visitors were awarded a penalty for handball, which was successfully converted by Callum Hendry.

Kilmarnock then took the lead when Chris Stokes picked up the ball outside the box before turning and curling into the back of the net before Fraser Murray slotted home to make it 3-1.

Hamilton had a chance to cut the gap after 56 minutes but Zach Hemming saved Andy Ryan’s penalty which was awarded for handball.

Six minutes later, Hamilton were given another chance from the spot only for Hemming to again deny the hosts as David Moyo missed from 12 yards.

Killie’s penalty hero Hemming was then sent off for bringing down Ryan outside the area.

Hamilton eventually pulled one back in the 84th minute when Josh Mullin’s well-struck free-kick brought the game back to life but Kilmarnock held on.